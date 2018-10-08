



The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has restated its commitment with the federal government’s policy on improving the business environment and implementing the requirements of the Presidential Executive Order 003 on the ease of doing business.

Director–General of the agency, Mr Osita Aboloma, said this at the SON Special Day Event at the on-going 2018 Abuja International Trade Fair.

The DG, who was represented by the SON, FCT coordinator, Mr. Gambo Dimka, hinted that manufacturers and producers of goods and services had been enjoying the support of the agency through its standardisation and quality assurance schemes.

According to him, the activities of the agency were primarily aimed at protecting lives and property, promoting access to local and foreign markets for locally-made products through improved consumer confidence as well as value addition to business in general.

On some of the key achievements of SON in the ease of doing business programme, Aboloma enumerated transparent service delivery through placement of information on website for easy access; electronic services for key activities such as the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for locally manufactured products; the off-shore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products and Management Systems’ Certification.

Others he said include the reduction of service charges for purchase of standards, testing and training for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), reduction in the processing time for products certification to 60 days and electronic laboratory results.

He disclosed further that the agency has cooperation with key agencies through signed Services Level Agreements (SLAs), in addition to opening of new state offices, evolving communication strategies for effective information dissemination and awareness creation as well as massive infrastructural development.

Also speaking at the occasion, vice president of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Chief Chidinma Johnson Aniene, stressed the need for the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to continue driving business growth, particularly for the micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

He stated that the Abuja fair was primarily organised to accelerate and promote growth of the business industry, promote the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy, direct attention on the private sector, promote infusion of technology in production and attract direct foreign investments into the country.

Aniene further urged SON to not only relent in its efforts to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of using substandard products but to also increase its efforts to enable smaller businesses to grow.