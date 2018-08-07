The Standards Organisation of Nigeria says it is repositioning its operations to ensure improved service delivery.

To this end, a statement issued by the office of the Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, in Abuja on Tuesday said some redeployment were carried out at the directorate cadre.

According to the statement, the redeployment is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s reform vision.

The statement noted that the reforms would further dynamise the operations of the different departments in SON.

It said with the redeployment, the Director in charge of Inspectorate and Compliance, Bede Obayi, would swap position with Obiora Manafa, the Director, National Meteorology Institute, Enugu.

It said: “Other directorate cadre redeployment includes Chike Makwe, a Deputy Director from the Inspectorate and Compliance to Standards Development Directorate, while Enebi Onucheyo, the Assistant Director/Head, Product Registration Unit would take charge of ICD.”

The statement said David Ikhenebome would take charge of the Inspectorate and Compliance Unit.

According to the statement, SON management will constantly review and retool the agency’s operations, in order to ensure continuous improvement in service delivery to stakeholders.

It added: “This is in consonance with the dictum in standardisation that quality is a moving target.’’