The Standard Organisations of Nigeria (SON) says it has impounded 1,223 cartons of “EmmaScale” paint for non-compliance to quality standards.

The organisations also sealed the warehouse of EmmaScale Nigeria Ltd., importers of the product located on Modebe Street and its operational office in the Building Materials Market, Bridge Head, all in Onitsha.

Mr Viginus Omeje, a staff in the Engineering Department of SON, Anambra Office, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday the product, seized on Friday, was neither registered nor presented by the company for quality assessment.

Omeje said the company also faked SON’s registration logo which was assigned to a similar product and printed on its own, thus misleading unsuspecting public.

He said the impounded products would be kept at the Enugu zonal office of SON for further investigation.

The official said the managing director of company who was still at large must report to SON and be made to face the consequences of counterfeiting the quality seal of the Federal Government.

“We got information about the circulation of the product which supposedly has SON quality seal on it in the market and upon investigation, it is was discovered that it was not registered and the seal is fake.

“In line with our effort to rid the Nigerian markets of unwholesome products, we have impounded the product until it undergoes the standard processes.

“In total, 1,223 cartons of EmmaScale elastic spray paint was impounded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Sylvester Ahanonu, Chairman, Power Tools and Allied Products Dealers Association, Bridge Head Market, Onitsha has commended SON for its efforts to sanitise the markets of substandard products.

Ahanonu, who witnessed the sealing of the company’s office, said the association was willing to work with SON to ensure that Nigerians were protected from the costly experience of buying and using bad products.

He said that in addition to its internal taskforce against substandard products within the markets, SON should set up an office for more effective fight.

“Substandard products go with high cost and risk to lives, any product that does not meet the set quality should not be in the market, so, we are together with the Federal Government and SON in this.

“We shall not stand in their way to ensure that any trader who cut corners faced the music, we discourage our people from indulging in such acts because what we sell is delicate,” he said.