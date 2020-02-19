<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) may have come under pressure from dealers of fake and sub-standard products following the Agency’s intensified efforts to rid the country of such products.

SON’s Head of Public Relations, Rilwan Bola Fasina, told some journalists on Wednesday in Lagos that the Agency is facing increasing opposition from a section of the business community that had lost money because of its move to rid the country of sub-standard products.

Fasina said SON had in the last three years successfully tackled producers and importers of fake products who are now fighting back.

He said the SON Director-General, Osita Aboloma, had deployed his skill as a lawyer by ensuring that the Agency make effective use of its prosecutorial powers, a development that had led to the prosecution of several erring businessmen in the country.





Fasina insisted that SON is ready for the onerous task of ridding the country of sub-standard products.

According to him, the battle against fake and sub-standard products would be intensified in the months ahead while capacities for containing the strategies of those behind the scheme would be enhanced amongst the Agency staff and operatives.

He noted that more laboratories for testing of product qualities have been certified for international standards while administrative facilities and capacities are being developed across the country to boost the personnel morale.

He also said international cooperation for checkmating unwholesome imports of products is being pursued with China and other countries.