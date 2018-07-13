The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Friday said it had embarked on training its workforce on new strategy in tackling substandard and counterfeit products nationwide.

Malam Bello Bosso, the Sokoto and Zamfara States SON’s Coordinator, disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto.

According to him, all categories of workers are participating in the ongoing in-house-training.

Bosso said that the training is being facilitated by officials from the SON’s headquarters, adding that it is to address new challenges.

“The SON mandates on enforcement and surveillance is of great importance to populace, therefore, there is need to maintain and keep workers abrace wherever necessary toward improving the situation.

“The ultimate goal of the activities is the protection of Nigerian consumers by ensuring that substandard life endangering products are removed from circulation in the Nigerian markets,’’ Bosso said.

According to him, the workers are doing their best in fighting substandard and counterfeit products.

He, however, enjoined consumers to assist the organisation with useful information in the fight against crime and criminality.