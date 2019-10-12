<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has commenced market surveillance in Gombe and its environs to ensure that products, especially wires and cables, sold to the public meet standard.

The State Coordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Umar Yakubu disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Saturday.

According to him, the Organisation will continue to carry out its mandate as provided for in the Act.

“We embarked on inspection of wire and cables shops aimed at ensuring that only products which meet the required standard of production is sold in the market for consumers.

“It is part of our mandate to set up quality assurance system for certification of products, services and testing, to ensure that products conform to the relevant standards.

“When products are certified, they give assurance for safety, performances, quality and durability,” he said.

Yakubu said that while carrying out raid on electric cables and wires, samples had been taken to SON accredited laboratories for test to ensure their suitability for use by consumers.

He said any dealer found wanting would be subjected to SON Act no 14 of 2015.

According to him, “Not only the cables, including the other products, we have the mandate to ensure that products sold to the public meet the right standard.”