SON arraigns traders for rebranding, counterfeiting electrical cables

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday arraigned four traders before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rebranding and counterfeiting electrical cables and wires at the Alaba International market in Ojo, Lagos state.

The standard organisation docked the traders before Justice Abimbola Awogboro 11-count charge marked FHC/L/254c/2021.

The defendants are Samuel Orji of No. 14, Afro Estate, Okoko Bus Stop Ojo, Lagos; Patrick Azi of No. 88, Minoru street, Ajangbadi, Lagos; Chijioke Emmanuel of No. 91 Jinadu street, Ojo Lagos and Izuchukwu Victor of Unity Close, Coker Era and Ira, Lagos

The prosecution team led by Yusuf Lawan told the judge that the defendants committed the offence on or about May 12, 2021, at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

Lawan also informed the court that the defendants conspired to rebrand and counterfeit several branded and unbranded electrical cables to J&B Wire & Cable as well as Coleman Cable products.

He further accused the defendants of dealing in substandard electrical cable & wires, applying “false J&B cable marks” to their electrical cables, “calculated to deceive that they are genuine J&B cables”.

The prosecution told the judge that the defendants “applied false trade descriptions on various electrical cables knowing the same to be false”.

In two other counts, they were said to have had in their possession for sale “various electrical cables to which a forged trademark and false trade description” of J&B Cable & Wires and Coleman Cables were applied.

He maintained that the offences violated and are punishable under sections 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004; section 26(2)(b)(11) of the SON Act, 2015; section 1(18)(a)(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004; sections 3(1}(b), 3(2), 3(3) and 4{1)(d) of the Merchandise Marks Act, 2004.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them by the court registrar.

The judge then adjourned the case to November 11 and 12 for the commencement of trial.