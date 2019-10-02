<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Army said its troops fighting the counter-insurgency war in the North East have killed two terrorists and rescued 51 civilians held hostage by the terrorists.

The army also said that troops of Sector 3 supported by the Air Task Force (ATF), repelled an attack by terrorists on Gubio in Gubio LGA of Borno State and recovered one Gun Truck, 2 AK 47 rifles and one Anti Air Craft guns.

Media Coordinator in charge of Nigerian Army Operations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this known in a statement, said soldiers who were determined to rout the terrorists had dominated the area with fighting/clearing patrols, ambush, raids as well as cordon-and-search operations.

This is just as Iliyasu, declared the Nigerian Army resolved to provide a peace and security all in the Ember months.

Iliyasu in a statement listing some of the achievements recorded by soldiers on internal-security operations across the country, said: “In operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre, criminal insurgents met their waterloo when troops of Sector 3 supported by the Air Task Force (ATF) successfully repelled an attack on Gubio in Gubio LGA of Borno State. The gallant troops neutralised two of the criminal insurgents and recovered one gun truck, 2 AK 47 rifles, one anti-aircraft gun. Additionally, 51 civilians hitherto held hostage by the criminals were rescued during the encounter. The troops continue to dominate the area with fighting/clearing patrols, ambush, raids as well as cordon-and- search operations.

“Similarly, troops of the Sector, acting on timely information also arrested four male suspects with large consignments of dried fish intended for delivery to the criminal insurgents. All four suspects are currently undergoing interrogation; they are giving useful information.

“In another development, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with their counterparts from 212 Battalion and Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 (NASC) during a clearance operation at Mada village in Konduga LGA of Borno State arrested a pickup truck conveying three adult females, 15 adult males and three rustled cows. The claim by the suspects that they were of the Shuwa extraction was refuted by the locals in the area as none of the suspects could speak any of the local languages. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects and an NGO operating within the Theatre had been communicating at various times. Investigation further revealed that the suspect is on a WhatsApp chat platform with the same NGO.

“Similarly, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison while on aggressive patrol to deny criminal insurgents freedom of action within their Area of Responsibility (AOR) discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted along the route in Buni Gari, Gujba LGA of Yobe State. The IEDs were safely detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team.

“Operation MESA Nigerian Army troops continued to cover other parts of the country within the ambit of Operation MESA to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. Troops of 245 Battalion while responding to a distress call, promptly intervened and averted a bloody clash at Mkpani community in Yakuur LGA of Cross River State between the youths of Ajare and Edume clans during a New Yam Festival held in the community. Items recovered from the scene included two Dane guns, one locally-made pistol, two axes and one cutlass.

“In a related development, troops of 9 Brigade Garrison while on a joint patrol with personnel of the Nigeria Police Ejigbo Division in Suru-Lere LGA of Lagos State discovered an abandoned AK 47 Rifle with Registration Number 562558860 inside a drainage in the general area of Ejigbo. The recovered weapon has since been handed over to Nigeria Police Ejigbo Division for further action.

“In the light of the daunting security challenges facing the country, the COAS, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the unwavering resolve of the NA to safeguard the territorial integrity of our country in aid of civil authority. The Nigeria Army hereby requests our good and law-abiding citizens to go about their normal economic activities without fear of molestation. The populace is equally requested to please assist the Nigerian Army with any useful information that will assist in our operational efforts aimed at ridding the society of criminal elements and other miscreants.”