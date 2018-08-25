The Defence Headquarters says plans are underway to rebuild public structures in villages destroyed by bandits in Zamfara State.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, announced this in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Friday.

Agim told journalists that projects to be executed would include sinking and rehabilitation of boreholes, renovation of schools and clinics in the affected areas.

According to him, the military would also carry out medical outreaches to communities and organise town hall meetings to rebuild confidence and enhance security consciousness among residents.

The acting director said the objective was to return the state to the path of social, political and economic development as to would attract investors.

Agim stressed that the “Operation Sharan Daji” being carried out in the state had been successful, with the recovery of many arms, animals and victims from bandits that were neutralised.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that activities of bandits had in the past two years adversely affected many communities largely in Shinkafi, Zurmi, Maradun, Anka and Maru local government areas of the state.

However, recent deployment of security forces had decimated bandits terrorising the area and restored relative calm to the affected areas.