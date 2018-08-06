Soldiers encountered alleged armed herdsmen along the Gbajimba-Akor axis in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and razed their camp on Saturday.

According to a statement signed by Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in the state encountered the “armed militia men with large herds of cattle.” And the soldiers “dislodged the armed militia men from their camp following superior firepower.”

Chukwu added that an unspecified number of the alleged armed herdsmen were suspected to have been killed by the troops, “while others escaped into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds. Efforts are on to get other fleeing members of the armed militia men by the troops.”

Items recovered included; one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and five motorcycles.

Chukwu went on to encourage members of the public to report any suspicious movements or activities in their area to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.