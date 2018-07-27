The Nigerian Army and Police have repelled an attack by Boko-Haram insurgents who attempted to invade Jakana town in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dozens of the insurgents armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the town at about 5.30 pm.

Jakana is about 40km from Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

Brig-Gen Bulama Biu, GOC 7 Div, Maiduguri, who confirmed the incident, said the attack was promptly repelled.

“Yes, there was an attack and we are on top of the situational; I will get back to you for details,” he told NAN in a telephone interview on Thursday.

A policeman stationed in Jakana, who did not want his name mentioned, said the troops fought gallantly to repel the attackers.

Malam Adamu Kemdi, a resident of Jakana who fled the town, told NAN that the insurgents came with sophisticated weapons mounted on more than 15 vehicles.

Kemdi said he was suspecting they stormed the town in search of food items, as Thursday is the market day in Jakana.