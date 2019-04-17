<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, says its troops deployed in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State have apprehended five kidnappers said to have been terrorising people of the area.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Wednesday by Capt. Victor Olukoya, the brigade’s Assistant Director, Public Relations.

Olukoya said that the troops made the arrest during a raid on the kidnappers’ hideout at Jugbere village in Owo Local Government.

He explained that the operation followed a tip off from some members of the public that suspected kidnappers had abducted nine farmers in a farm belonging to one Mr Godwin Ugu.

“During the raid, the troops were able to rescue five of the hostages while four others had escaped from the kidnappers den before the troops arrived.

“The rescued hostages and some of the suspects, who sustained minor injuries, are presently receiving first aid treatment at the 32 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre,” the brigade’s spokesman said.

According to him, items recovered from the hoodlums include a dane gun, one axe, two cutlasses, eight live cartridges, one mobile phone and assorted charms as well as amulets.

Adekoya said that suspects would be handed over to the appropriate security agency at the conclusion of preliminary investigation.

He disclosed that Brig.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, the brigade commander, had ordered for intense patrol to be carried out in both Ekiti and Ondo states to rid the states of hoodlums.

”While I thanks members of the public for their cooperation with the command, I want to further appeal to the law abiding citizens to please avail the army, police and other security agencies with useful and timely information that will lead to arrest of other perpetrators of evil in the states,” Olukoya quoted Abubakar as saying.