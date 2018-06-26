The Nigerian Army said its troops on internal security operations in Gombe State have arrested two persons suspected to be supplying petrol to members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The suspects are Mohammed Adamu Zika, a driver, and Bukar Adamu Haji, assistant station manager in one of the fuel stations in Nafada, Gombe State.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested by soldiers from 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support), after being warned to desist from selling petrol in large quantities to motorists in the state.

Chukwu said the suspects, who are currently in military custody for further investigation and helping investigators to arrest other members of their group, would be handed over to the police as soon as the army concludes its investigation, even as he called on the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.