Five soldiers of Operation Lafiya Dole were killed on Friday in a fierce battle with Boko Haram terrorists during an attack on the military base in Magumeri in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army said the terrorists attempted to over-run a military base in Magumeri and enter the village to loot food stuffs.

According to the army, scores of the Boko Haram insurgents were killed by gallant troops while others escaped with gunshot wounds when confronted with the superior fire power of troops.

The army added that its men are in firm control of the areas while normalcy has returned to Magumeri, Borno state.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col. Ezindu Idima, in a statement explained clearance operation is being carried out within the area by vigilant troops to finish up with fleeing members of the insurgents.

Col Idima said: “Troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Magumeri, Borno State had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram Terrorists on the 3rd of May 2019.

“The criminals came in numbers to infiltrate Magumeri village in order to loot food items and other valuables.

“The indefatigable troops effectively thwarted the terrorists’ plan through superior fire power.

“During the encounter, the gallant troops exterminated scores of the insurgents and many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“A pursuit/ clearance operation has been sustained to deal with the remaining fleeing criminals.

“Recall that the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) launched Operation YANCIN TAFKI in February this year, the operation has denied the terrorists freedom of action and access to foodstuffs and other logistics which forced them to resort to looting vulnerable communities and villages for food stuffs and other necessities.

“However, during the encounter the terrorists suffered heavy losses/ casualty.

“Unfortunately, five soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops have continued to intensify vigilance and high level of alertness to deny the bandits freedom of action.

“The Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Major General Olufemi Akinjobi has on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience and patriotism.

“He charged them to maintain the momentum and the successes achieved so far to ensure the final defeat of the terrorists”.