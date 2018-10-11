



The Nigerian Army yesterday said troops killed 76 insurgents in a major confrontation with the terrorist group, Boko Haram, in northern Borno State.

The clash led to the death of seven soldiers.

The army said in its twitter handle last night that 16 soldiers were wounded in what appears to be one of the deadliest engagements with the terrorists in recent times.

“Gallant troops of 157 Battalion decisively engaged Boko Haram who attempted to overrun their position in Metele near Kangarwa, Borno State.

“The sustained superior firepower of the troops led to the neutralisation of 76 Boko Haram terrorists.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian army lost seven soldiers while 16 were wounded in action.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai, has commiserated with the families of the deceased and directed that the wounded be given adequate medical attention,” the army tweeted