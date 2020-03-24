<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Defence Media Operations, said military operations in the ongoing counter insurgency war has killed scores of terrorists and recovered several weapons including gun trucks at Gorigi in the Allagarno Forest area of Borno State.

The soldiers sent the terrorists to their graves during a clearance operation conducted along the Allagarno Forest axis, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation, ‘Operation AYISO TAMONUMA’.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko made this known in a statement.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have dealt another crippling blow on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East part of the Country. This was achieved at Gorigi in the Allagarno Forest general area of Borno State on 23 March 2020.





“The routing occurred when the Land Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducting clearance operations along the Allagarno Forest axis, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation, ‘Operation AYISO TAMONUMA’, came into contact with mounted BHTs. Accordingly, air assets, including an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and fighter jets, were immediately scrambled to provide Close Air Support to the troops. While the ISR platform provided situational awareness to the troops, the fighter jets engaged the BHTs, immobilizing a gun truck and neutralizing some of the terrorists. Some others, who attempted to beat a hasty retreat, were mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation”.