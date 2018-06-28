Soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed four members of the Boko Haram terrorists gang at Bukabulin and Fakamari villages in Borno State and rescued 33 persons held hostage by the terrorists.

The soldiers from 242 Battalion on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, who were on clearance patrol at Bulabulin and Falamari villages in Damboa Local Government Area of the state, also recovered and ammunition and other logistics belonging to the terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, listed the items recovered from the terrorists to include 4 AK 47 rifles, 4 Magazines, 52 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition, One 36 Hand Grenade and one locally made Improvised Explosive Devices.

Gen. Chukwu also said the soldiers from 21 Brigade rescued 33 hostages at Yerimari Gana and Darel Salam villages in the outskirts of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and killed a terrorist there.

The Army spokesman made this known in a statement issued in Abuja. The statement reads, “Troops of 242 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE while on clearance patrol killed four Boko Haram terrorists at Bulabulin and Falamari villages in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state during an exchange of fire.

“Items recovered include:

Four AK 47 rifles. Four Magazines. 52 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition. One 36 Hand Grenade. Three locally made Improvised Explosive Devices.

“Also, troops of 151 Battalion while on patrol along Myanti-Darel Jamel road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State encountered some Boko Haram terrorists.

“One of the insurgents was neutralised during the encounter.

Items recovered include: One AK 47 rifle. One Magazine. 22 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition.

“Similarly, troops of 21 Brigade while on clearance operation at Yerimari Gana and Darel Salam villages in the outskirts of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State neutralised one Boko Haram terrorists.

“Items also recovered include:

One AK 47 rifle. One Magazine. 26 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition. Three improvised rounds of ammunition. Three pairs of military uniform. One solar panel.

“33 persons comprising eight men, 12 women and 13 children were rescued by the troops during the operation.

“The rescued victims have been profiled and handed over to the appropriate authority,” the statement said.