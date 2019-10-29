<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some armed soldiers have reportedly invaded the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo and broke the gate and caused panic in the area.

According to some traders near the police headquarters, three of the soldiers had already entered the premises before the others were stopped at the gate.

A trader, who identified herself simply as Nkechi, told newsmen that many of those with business in the area had to hurriedly close for the day for fear of being caught in the crossfire.

She reported that about 25 armed soldiers were seen at the gate of the command headquarters engaging the policemen manning the area in a hot argument around 1pm.

“Later, a senior police officer with the name tag, Edward Ebuka, intervened and the soldiers left the area,” Nkechi stated.

A top security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that three soldiers, who entered the premises, were arrested and disarmed by the policemen, while the others left.

He said the mission of the soldiers in the area might not be unconnected with the arrest and detention of a soldier on Saturday for an offence that could not be immediately ascertained.

The source stated, “Those who came had planned to disarm our men at the gate. A soldier is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau since Saturday for an offence I don’t know.

“I think those soldiers, who came to the command headquarters, wanted to forcefully free him. Presently, four soldiers are being held here.”