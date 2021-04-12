



Two soldiers have died during an attack on Boko Haram terrorists by troops of the Nigerian Army in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incursion into Damasak by terrorists was repelled by troops supported by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole on April 10, 2021.

A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the “gallant troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower both from the air and on the ground which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualty.”

Yerima said, “Sadly, two gallant soldiers have paid the supreme price while one officer and two soldiers were injured. The injured are currently recuperating at a military hospital in Maiduguri.

“Similarly, troops of Sector 1, OPLD on picketing duty along road Ngwom-Mafa to Maiduguri on Sunday, 11 April 2021 decisively neutralised seven members of the Boko Haram Terrorists group supposedly lying in wait to attack the troops and other innocent citizens plying the busy road.





“The troops who have continued to dominate their areas with massive clearance patrols and ambushes sprang the surprise attack on the terrorists that have been menacing the peace and livelihood of the people in the area.

“In the encounter, seven terrorists were neutralised while five AK-47 rifles were recovered along with several other items. The terrorists laid the ambush with the intent to harm NA troops and other innocent commuters. They, however, ran out of luck as they were instead trapped and neutralised in their own web. After the duel and successful neutralization of the terrorists, the troops continued their clearance patrol up to Maiduguri.”

Yerima said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole will continue to maintain an aggressive posture to ensure the entire area is cleared of terrorist elements and their activities while maintaining high morale and fighting efficiency.