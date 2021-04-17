



Suspected armed Boko Haram terrorists on Friday invaded a military base in Kamuya village of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, leaving four soldiers and many terrorists feared dead, sources have said.

Kamuya is about 30km drive from Buratai Town of former Chief of Army Staff, Rt Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai and located south along Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu 120km highway.

Few years ago, a military base in Kamuya was dislodged by insurgents, only for the military to reestablish another base last year.

The incident which started at about 6:35 pm last Thursday had disrupted the busy road as commuters and passengers plying the road had to take another route, as the road remained close uptil Saturday at the time of filing in this report.

A driver, Ali Isa, who left Biu on Friday with his passengers had to make a u-turn when they reached Buratai, and diverted back to Biu before taking through Gombe-Potiskum-Damaturu-Maiduguri 620km road.





A reliable security information said, “armed men suspected to be Boko Haram, ISWAP stormed KAMUYA Community and have already dislodged the Special Forces (SF) location.

“The elements are still present in the community, while patrolling communities within BUNI GARI to prevent SF reinforcement.

“SF have currently imposed movement restriction along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road.

“Kamuya is a border town between Biu LGA, Borno State and Gujba LGA of Yobe state. Staff to avoid the route.

“Unfortunately, the entire SF base was razed down by the terrorists, even as four SF were reportedly killed and a number of them Missing In Action (MIA).”

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive at press time.