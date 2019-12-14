<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army on Saturday deployed no fewer than 300 personnel to the Ojuelegba axis of Lagos for a clean-up to mark the 2019 Corps Commander Ordinance Annual Conference.

Newsmen report that the Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, led the soldiers on the exercise.

The soldiers were seen clearing refuse dumps and drains, blocked with plastic containers, cellophane bags and other waste materials.

Akintade described the exercise as part of the activities lined up to commemorate the 2019 corps commander ordinance annual conference.

He expressed the hope that the exercise would further boost army/civilian relations nationwide.

“This exercise is part of our corporate social responsibility to help clean the environment and make it better.

“We have no fewer than 300 personnel, both officers and men, for this exercise and we will ensure that we clean up the nooks and crannies of Ojuelegba.

“The clean-up will not stop at Ojuelegba. It will extend to other areas of Surulere Local Government Area as a whole,” Akintade said.

He advised the residents to maintain a clean environment and to support the waste management agencies to effectively keep Lagos metropolis clean.

Traders, food vendors and other residents, who came out for the exercise, expressed gratitude to the army for its intervention.