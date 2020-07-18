



Soldiers have allegedly burned down some houses and a school in Peva town, a community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Residents who spoke to newsmen said many people were fleeing the community following the attacks and burning of property belonging to some members of the community.

Nathan Tyozenda, a resident told newsmen on the phone that a school belonging to Prince Paul Gaza, a businessman in the community was burnt in the early hours of Saturday.

Tyozenda said houses belonging to Mr. Orhemba the Chairman of Peva Yam market, Mr. Iermber Vaatyough, and Prince Iordye Gaza, have been burnt by the personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke in the town.





Chairman, Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Takum Local Government Area, Hon. Peter Suleagbough, who decried the continuous attack and destruction of people’s property in the area lamented that Gberifan and Tse-Iorver villages were burnt in a similar manner by the soldiers.

“If they are looking for criminals as they say, why burn down people’s property?

“What has a private school and people’s houses got to do with criminals.

“The army should be arresting the criminals they are looking for and not burning people’s properties,” he said.

But when contacted, the Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini said the Director Defense Information at the Force headquarters was the right person to respond to media inquiries.

Yekini said, “The Nigerian Army was a responsible force that acted mainly on intelligence and would not just burn down people’s properties.”