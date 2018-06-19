The Nigerian Army said its troops on internal security operations in Benue State have arrested two suspected leaders of a militia group terrorising residents of Katsina-Ala and its environs.

The suspects, who were said to have been arrested after a tip-off, were also said to be in possession of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons they operate it.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement said investigation carried out so far revealed that the suspects belong to a notorious militia gang led by one Mr Gana who is now at large.

The statement made available to newsmen reads; “Troops of 72 and 93 Battalions have arrested two suspected members of a militia gang terrorizing residents of Katsina Ala in Benue State and its environs following a tip off.

“Items recovered include:

“a. One locally made gun.

“b. One pistol.

“c. Seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“d. Nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they belong to a notorious militia gang led by one Mr Gana who is now at large.

“Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang including their leader.

“The public is once again reminded to report any suspicious activities in their areas to the law enforcement agents.