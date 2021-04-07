



Armed bandits on Monday laid ambush on troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), who were on patrol at Bonta village in Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The clash between the troops and the bandits also led to a situation that two soldiers went missing, initially. However, one of the soldiers has been found.

Newsmen, however, gathered that the troops were on the trail of the soldiers and another yet to be found.

It was further learnt that the soldiers were on routine patrol at the border of Konshisha and Oju LGAs, all in Benue State, when they came under attack by the armed bandits at about 5pm on Monday.





Although, the circumstance surrounding the attack was still hazy, as at the time of compiling this report, it was learnt that the grouse the bandits had against the soldiers was that the troops had earlier destroyed an illegal road block mounted by the bandits.

According to reports from the locals in the area, the bandits had opened fire on the unsuspecting soldiers, but were unlucky as the troops responded swiftly, with the reinforcement that were sent to contain the situation, compelling the bandits to take to their heels.

At the time of putting together this report newsmen reliably gathered that troops of OPWS were still combing the surrounding bushes in the area in search of the bandits.

Efforts to get officials of the OPWS to comment on the incident proved abortive as we were unable to establish contact with them.