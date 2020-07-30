



A soldier in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, has killed an officer, Lt. Babakaka Ngorgi.

The incident happened around 10:30 am on Wednesday when the soldier approached the officer who was making a call in front of the unit’s headquarters and gunned him down.

The acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the soldier had been arrested and is undergoing investigation.

According to him, the general situation in the unit is calm.





Musa in a statement titled, ‘Nigerian soldier suffering from depression kills a subaltern in Borno State’, disclosed that the remains of the deceased officer had been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

It said, “Investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident. The family of the deceased has already been contacted.

“The Nigerian Army sympathizes and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray for the repose of the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”