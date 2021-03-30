



The Ikot Akpan community in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been deserted by natives fleeing for fear of being caught in the crossfire of reprisals after a soldier was killed by some gunmen.

Nerves became frayed on the heels of the ongoing operation by the Nigerian Army moving to dislodge men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from parts of Akwa Ibom, where they have set up camps with flags hoisted.

Newsmen report that one soldier was reportedly shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with the ESN militia even as the operational van of the military Joint Task Force (JTF) was razed.

An alleged ESN attack on Monday saw the resident of one police Inspector Aniekan at Ikot Afanga community in Essien Udim Local Government Area set on fire by the group.

Reports said Aniekan himself was killed,

According to a local resident who would not want his name in print, “Soldiers of the Joint Task Force (JTF) were drafted in to contain the hoodlums when police operatives who tried to storm their camp at Ikot Akpan Akpan community were repelled by the militia group.

“The entire community of Ikot Akpan has been deserted by the local residents who have since fled to the neighbouring Ikot Ekpene, Abak and Uyo local government areas for fear of being caught in the crossfire when the soldiers would regroup to launch counter-attacks,” Chief Effiong Inyang, a community leader in Essien Udim lamented.





He however called on the state government to take decisive action to address the security challenge facing the local government.

Chief Inyang, who lamented that the palace of the village head was torched, recalled that, “In recent times, hoodlums have launched series of attacks, targeted at police in the local government, killing two police inspectors and razing a section of Essien Udim Divisional Police Station with several cars, tricycles and motorcycles destroyed by the inferno.

Following the killing of the Police Inspector on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent (SP), was quoted as having assured that the security situation in the troubled zone was under control following a swift action by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew.

He said the CP immediately dispatched security operatives to contain the hoodlums, who were repelled before the military JTF were drafted in.

“There is an ongoing operation there as the CP has drafted our personnel to deal with the problem,” he assured.

He stressed that the remote and immediate causes of the fracas would be established as soon as investigations were concluded.