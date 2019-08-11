<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The military has dismissed and handed over a soldier, Lance Corporal Sunday Adelola, who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State to the police.

The suspect and others had reportedly gang-raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare-Akoko-Akungba Akoko Road last week.

The victim, a student of the Department of Religious and African Studies, was allegedly raped by soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the army inside a cabin at the checkpoint while returning from school at about 5.30pm.

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, had denied that the student was gang-raped but that only one of the soldiers at the checkpoint committed the crime.

Abubakar promised to transfer the case to the police after the alleged randy soldier must have been sacked and investigation concluded.

It was gathered, yesterday that the investigation on the allegation of rape had been concluded and the suspected randy soldier dismissed before he was handed over to the Ondo State Police Command.

Our source said, “He has been sacked and he has been transferred to the police for prosecution. The army does not tolerate indiscipline.”

Spokesperson for Ondo police, Femi Joseph, confirmed that the suspect had been handed over to the police after the sister agency completed its investigation of rape. Joseph said the suspect would soon be charged to court.