Sola Oke: Niger Delta people need serious attention

Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, one of the governorship aspirants in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, has declared that serious attention should be given to natives and residents of the Niger Delta communities in the country.

He stated this during the award programme organised by Oil Africa Magazine International in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The former governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) noted that the foreign oil exploration companies operating the region did not honour the world standard exploration system.

He emphasised that the lives of the natives were put into jeopardy by an oil spill caused by reckless operations of the oil companies.

Oke, a former Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), lamented that most of the foreign companies have no regard for the Constituhas of the country.

He regretted that the expatriates flouted the laws of the land at will because they had the backing of some influential personalities in the nation.

He, therefore, charged all sons and daughters of the Niger Delta to ensure they strive to develop their individual communities by contributing their own quota.

Oke, who was the chairman of the event, supported his wife, Chief Mrs Nkem Olusola Oke, who was among the 11 personalities honoured by the media organization.

Among other awardees are, the Amapetu of Mahinland, Oba Olusegun Akinyemi, Amotekun Commander, Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, Chairman Anchor Maric Nig. Ltd, Mr Mathew Oyerinmade, Chairman Bradama International, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, Amotekun Commander Ekiti State, Brig-Gen Joe Komolafe (Rtd) Rt. Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, member House of Reps, Engr. Babatunde Ige, Mr Olanrewaju Moyero, Mr. Temidayo Abiade and Dr. Daramola Olumuyiwa.

Guest lecturer at the event, Engr. Raphael Ikujuni tasked indigenes of the region to always monitor approved and awarded projects with a view to ensuring the completion of such projects.

He lamented the environmental degradation in the region which had affected fishing and other occupations of the people.

Mr Akindele Egbuwalo, CEO of Oil Africa Services Ltd, publisher of Oil Africa magazine International and organizers of the awards, stated that the personalities honoured were chosen based on the great impacts they had made in the lives of people and their unequal contributions to society and the nation at large.

While speaking on the launching of the special publication at the event, Mr Egbuwalo disclosed that the organization always gave scholarship awards to indigent students as a means of support for them to be able to achieve their academic aspirations.