



Suspected bandits have raided some communities in the eastern part of Sokoto state, killing four persons and rustled several livestock.

Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), the state Commissioner for Carrier and Security Matters, confirmed the attacks, saying three persons were killed at Bargaja village in Isa local government area while one was killed in a community under Sabon Birni local government.

Newsmen learnt that the attackers invaded Bargaja around 2pm on Thursday, shooting sporadically.

A resident said six persons were shot in the village, but only three died while the remaining three are currently receiving treatment in the hospitals.

A resident of Isa who identified himself as Surajo, told newsmen that inhabitants of Bargaja, Tozai, Turba and Danzanke have all relocated to Isa town following series of attacks on their villages.

“They don’t sleep in their places any more. Only some of their men who have farmlands nearer to the village go back every morning to work on them and rush back to Isa town before sun set,” he said.

Another resident, who sought for anonymity, said one person was killed on Friday at Adamawa village.

A resident identified as Malam Sanusi Gatawa told newsmen that Gatawa in Sabon Birni local government is now flooded with refugees from neighbouring villages.





The villages include, Makera, Dankura, Burkusuma, Kumaro, Garin Tunkiya, Zangon Malam and Asha Banza among others.

He stated that one Malam Bilya Idris otherwise known as Idi Gago was killed at Dankura village and Malam Abdulmajid Abdurrahman, Muhammadu Hatimu and Yazzid Sa’idu lost their lives during Zangon Malam’s attack some weeks ago.

However, the commissioner explained that the attacks were made by the splinter groups of those gangs that already embraced peace with the government and they were meant to rustled animals not to kill the villagers.

He explained that most of the people killed were either members of the vigilante group or those who lost their animals and decided to pursue the bandits.

“That is why we don’t encourage the villagers to engage them because we have our own ways of recovering whatever they have stolen.

“We use their brothers who embraced peace to recover the animals and even their weapons as well as secure release of kidnapped victims,” he said.

He added that over 20 weapons had been recovered from the bandits while many captives have been freed.

When contacted the Spokesman of the Sokoto state Police Command, ASP Sunusi Abubakar, promised to get all the information about the attacks and get back to our reporter.

Meanwhile, the Command has confirmed the abduction of PDP chairman in Gwadabawa local government area of the state.