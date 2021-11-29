Sokoto to unveil world-class advanced medical diagnostics centre

A multi-billion naira advanced medical diagnostic centre built by the Sokoto State Government has been completed and ready for commissioning.

The Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, will commission the multi-billion naira medical facility on Wednesday.

He will be assisted by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, other government dignitaries and officials of the Nigerian Medical Association.

Governor Okowa, who is a Medical Doctor, is visiting Sokoto State to take part in a meeting of the NMA holding in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Mohammad Ali Inname, who disclosed this in a press statement on Monday in Sokoto, said the facility is world-class and a milestone in the history of medical diagnosis in Nigeria.

The facility, with state-of-the-art medical equipment, has a Radiology Unit, Laboratory Unit, Out-patient Clinics, Dental Unit, and ENT Unit. It will offer a variety of services, including Medical Investigations, Radiological Investigations and Laboratory Investigations.

It has provision for ECG, Stress ECG, Echocardiography, and Vascular Doppler, Gastrology, Endoscopy, Neurology, and EEG.

It also has extensive capacity for MRI, CT scan, Fluoroscopy, Digital X-ray, Mammography, Chemical Pathology, Histopathology, Microbiology and Hematology.

Already, medical consultants, medical officers, laboratory scientists/technicians, nurses and other personnel required for the smooth running of the centre are being hired.

For efficiency, the centre will be managed by Healthfield Medical Services Limited through a public-private partnership model.

The project was executed for approximately N3.2 billion, with about N824 million spent on construction and N2.4 billion expended on equipping the centre.

Katuru & Partners Limited handled the construction, while Minjiriya Medical Services Limited executed the supply and installation of diagnostic equipment.

Dr Inname said the centre will provide high-quality cutting edge medical diagnostics services for the people of Sokoto State, other Nigerians and nationals of neighbouring countries.

He said: “A staggering number of Nigerians seek healthcare services abroad, it has been reported that 5,000 Nigerians travel overseas for medical treatment monthly, with an estimated bill of over $1 billion annually. This has been as a result of the non-availability of advanced healthcare technology in our health facilities.

“There are 860 public and private health facilities in Sokoto State. For this number of health facilities to provide effective services for a population of over five million in the state, they must adopt advanced technologies that are used globally.

“Because of this consideration, the Sokoto State Government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal designed, constructed and equipped this new Advanced Medical Diagnostics Centre to provide high-quality cutting edge medical diagnostics services comparable to any other place in the world.

“The overall objective here is to provide healthcare services for our people and make Sokoto a hub for medical tourism, so the services provided by the centre are designed in such a way that they are affordable to the people.”