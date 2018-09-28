The Sokoto State University chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide strike on the minimum wage called by the organised labour.

The chapter ASUU chairman, Dr Attahiru Sifawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto that the lecturers decided to join the strike as a result of a directive from the national body of ASUU.

Sifawa said that the ASUU branch held an emergency meeting on Thursday over the directive and a consensus was reached by members to join the industrial action.

He said that as a result of the decision, all academic activities and meetings in the institution had been suspended.

NAN reports that the nationwide industrial action, which began on Wednesday, has recorded partial compliance in the Sokoto metropolis, as work was still going on at the hospitals owned by the federal and state governments.

On the other hand, primary and secondary schools in the city have not been fully operational even though they are opened, while few workers, mostly security guards, could be seen at the federal and state secretariats.

NAN also reports that courts were not sitting and commercial banks were closed, while markets and motor parks remained opened and busy with routine transactions.