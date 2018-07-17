The Sokoto State Government has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to construct 222 latrines and drilled 201 boreholes in schools, clinics and villages to checkmate open defecation and enhance safe drinking water.

The Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Water Resources, Alhaji Hussaini Umar, disclosed this on Tuesday at the UNICEF/Sokoto State Government partnership mid-year review meeting in Sokoto.

Umar said the boreholes comprised hand pumps, motorised and solar powered ones, adding that 276 others were reactivated under the programme to improve access to safe drinking water in the selected local government areas.

He said the ministry’s activities in the partnership also included training of workers and community groups as well as installation of computers and other working tools.

Umar commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the timely release of N400 million counterpart fund that facilitated the programme.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Malam Mustapha Ali, said N150 million was budgeted by the state government under the intervention programme on Acute Malnutrition to improve nutrition.

Ali noted that immunisation recorded more than 40 per cent improvement and commended key players and actors on their commitment in resolving rejections and ensuring wide acceptance of vaccines.

He described the meeting as critical towards enhancing performances of ministries and departments with UNICEF on implementation.

The permanent secretary emphasised that the meeting was aimed at assessing the progress of the 2018 work plans, identifying challenges with constrains and making recommendations to ensure overall performance.

The UNICEF Head of Field, Sokoto Office, Mr Muhammadin Pall, described the meeting as an avenue to fine-tune activities while reflecting on previous achievements.

Pall noted that the collaborations were on health, education, water and sanitation, nutrition and communication for development, adding that it was aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.