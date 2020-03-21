<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sokoto state government has described as mere rumour the story of a suspected case of COVID 19 in the state.

The state Commissioner for health, Dr. Mohammed Ali Iname dispelled the rumour while addressing newsmen in Sokoto.

He said ” the state ministry of health is constantly monitoring the situation in the state,

According to him ” we received report of suspected case, the case did not meet the case definition of COVID 19 in anyway.

He further explained that ” in view of the rapid evolution of the transmission we recommend that the general public to rely on officials sources of information and avoid rumours that may create panic.

He also assured that the general public will be updated with the findings on weekly basis, while urging residents to go about their normal activities and observing the precautionary measures of cough etiquette, hand hygiene, social distancing, avoiding large crowd and seeking healthcare early.





Mr. Iname said the state government have provided isolation centres at Amanawa Infectious disease hospital, Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital and a special centre at the Specialists hospital in the state capital.

He said the state government has committed resources to ensure the general public are enlightened, health workers are sensitized as well as provisions of testing for suspected cases.

He said as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the state government has taken the following steps “banning of all unnecessary gathering, provision of professional advise for necessary gathering, mandatory self-isolation for all returnees from COVID 19 endemic countries, engagement with ministry of education, Airport Authority, and other security operatives in the state.