The General Officer Commanding of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki, has warned that his men are ready to deal with any troublemaker during the forthcoming rerun elections in the state.

He called on the general public to respect the law on restrictions of movement during electioneering process, saying anyone caught will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Major General Otiki stated this while hosting newsmen in Sokoto State at a roundtable discussion at the 8 Division headquarters at Arkila in Sokoto.

He maintained that his men had been carrying out a show of force along side other sister security agencies to send warning signals to the general public against anyone trying to cause trouble during the election.

According to him, “from the feedback we are getting about the show of force, it is a message of peace.

“We shall not be involved directly in the polling units, we would only keep our ears on ground and to be within reach for a timely response in case of any trouble

“Based on the intelligence gathered, we have identified some flashpoints during the elections.

“We are going to wait for the police and other security agents to take control and if need be, we would be called upon to come to the assistance which I pray it won’t get to that level.”