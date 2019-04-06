<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto State has granted Rep. Abdulsamad Dasuki leave to inspect election materials used for Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the March 9 poll.

Dasuki (PDP Sokoto) and the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency was defeated by Bala Kokani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Dasuki approached the Tribunal on the grounds that the election was marred with irregularities.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Counsel to Dasuki, Toyin Adeboyi, moved the application to inspect election materials comprising result sheet, ballot papers, card readers and obtain certified documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Dasuki, who is the Chairman House Committee on Navy, sought to inspect election materials and uncollected PVC’s at 21 wards in the constituency.

In his ruling, the Tribunal Chairman, Yusuf Ubale, granted the request and ordered that all processes be served on the respondents in the suit.