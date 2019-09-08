<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, leader of Sokoto State Pilgrims to 2019 Hajj (Amirul Hajj) has described the just concluded 2019 Hajj exercise as hitch-free and successful.

Dan’iya, who is also the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State said this while answering questions from journalists immediately the last batch of 235 pilgrims arrived Sokoto from Jeddah Airport.

Dan’iya said, “Since Governor Aminu Tambuwal, inaugurated the first flight, the exercise has continued to record success as all 3,496 pilgrims were airlifted to Medina, for visitations to historical sites before the commencement of the hajj.

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal through the state Pilgrim Welfare Agency made befitting arrangements of hotels to accommodate Sokoto pilgrims close enough to Ka’abah to ease transportation and performance of religious rites by the pilgrims.

“In the entire 2019 hajj exercise, Sokoto lost only an elderly woman in Medina, due to severe ailment and (she) was buried in Medina.”

Dan’iya also applauded Governor Tambuwal’s sallah gift of SR 200 (N24,000) to 3,496 state pilgrims totalling over eighty million Naira. This was in addition to free daily meals been offered to the pilgrims since their arrival in the Holy land.

The Amirul Hajj also said the pilgrims on their part conducted themselves well as good ambassadors of Sokoto State and Nigeria.