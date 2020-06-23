



Dr Shehu Sale, the Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Kware, Sokoto state, said the hospital treated 85,543 patients in the Out Patient Department (OPD), in 2019.

Sale made this known in an interview with newsmen, on Tuesday saying that the hospital also admitted 2,118 patients within the same period.

The medical director urged people to access the hospital’s expertise and specialised facilities for their wellness and healthy living.

He said the required consultants as well as other health workers were available to manage all the departments in the hospital, expressing the hospital’s commitment toward improved services.

Sale commended the Federal Government for proper funding of the hospital which, according to him, has ensured improved services for high number of patients.

He further commended the Sokoto state government; Sen. Aliyu Wamakko; and Rep Ahmad Kalambaina, who also facilitated the execution of some constituency projects within the hospital.

“These surely translated to enhanced productivity and efficient services to the population as well as overall development of mental health,” Sale said.

According to him, the hospital runs one of the efficient and cheapest Electroencephalography (EEG), therapy on different neurological conditions which attracts patients within and outside the country.





Sale, a Consultant Psychiatric and Associate Professor of Psychiatry, explained that EEG tests brain waives which diagnoses and classifies epileptic and non-epileptic seizures, headache as well as behavioural disturbances.

Other conditions, according to him, comprise poor attention, learning disorders, language delay and developmental delay.

Sale, also a Master Trainer of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), added that the system also finds out if the brain of a person who is in a coma is dead or not.

“ EEG test is used to study sleep disorders, failing spells as this may be spelt in child adolescent psychiatry loss of consciousness.

“ EEG system is an important test used across the globe to detect neurological abnormalities in children,” he said.

Also, Mr Bala Sokoto, Head of EEG unit in the hospital, said the unit conducted between 10 tests and 20 tests per day and doctors relied on the findings for diverse neurological conditions.

Sokoto, who is the Vice President Neurological Diagnostic Technologists of Nigeria, described the system as “office tool in solving disorders”.

He said the unit had professional workers at present and needed six additional manpower, electricity generating system and modern recording as well as communication gadgets.