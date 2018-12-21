The Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State has received a boost of complete sets of alternative power supply system.

Presenting the items to the hospital management on Thursday, representative of Pharmacy Plus Limited, Mrs. Joy Omeri, said the gesture was part of company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Omeri said the gesture was to complement government efforts on managing health facilities, noting that the hospital was selected in recognition of its specialty needs as well as its location.

She said the hospital attracts patients from within and outside Nigeria, and serves as nerve of mental health delivery and training of related professionals.

She called on the hospital’s management to keep up their good work and commitments, stressing that people were recognizing their strides and further appealed that government should accord the facility the desired needs.

Responding, the hospital Chief Medical Director, Dr. Shehu Sale, thanked the pharmaceutical firm on the gesture and assured judicious use of the items.

Sale said the donations would surely improved power supply in the hospital which would serve as backup and urged other companies to emulate Pharmacy Plus Limited.

He explained that selecting health facilities for such gestures was a commendable foresight adding that the hospital had specialised doctors and other professionals working at different departments.

The Medical Director said the facility also hosts school of post basic nursing and had collaboration with other facilities on mental health and related areas.

He lamented that majority of development and poverty alleviation programmes do not reach persons with mental or psychosocial disabilities.