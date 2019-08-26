<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aliyu Magartakada Foundation is to establish the first private University in Sokoto State.

The foundation is owned by former Sokoto governor, and current Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatarkada Wamakko.

The new university to be named; North West University of Science,” to be named, is expected to serve Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The axis reportedly has no single private University to cater to the large number of students seeking university education.

This is contained in a press statement issued to journalists in Sokoto by Bashir Rabe Mani, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Senator Wamakko dropped the news when he picked copies of forms for the establishment of the University at the National Universities Commission’s Secretariat, NUC, in Abuja, last Thursday, on behalf of Aliyu Magatarkada Foundation.

He said, “My administration operated a free and compulsory education system in Sokoto State because we believe only qualitative education can guarantee development for the younger generation.

“Same desire for quality education led me to establish Sokoto State University, as the governor of Sokoto state.

“As a serving Senator, my quest for knowledge compelled me to embarked on study for a PhD at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.”