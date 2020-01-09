<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sokoto State Government has reiterated its plan to fully implement the newly approved national new minimum wage of 30,000 naira to its workers.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Isah Bajini, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in his office.

The Commissioner assured the entire civil servants in the state that the state is putting every machinery in place to ensure the successful take-off of the new minimum wage.

He disclosed that the state will implement the new wage once the ongoing verification of workers is completed.

He said: “No reasonable government will embark on the implementation of the new wage without ascertaining the authentic numbers of staff in her payroll.

“We have to come up with proper auditing to ascertain the number of staff we have.

“The finances we have presently can not cater for the ghost workers. It is something that has been going on for decades.

“You will see someone collecting salaries from salary from the ministry of local government and the same person is collecting salary from another ministry.

“We need to work on those loopholes and the ministry of finance in collaboration with other stakeholders are working on it.

“The moment they come up with accurate figures, we will immediately implement the new minimum wage,” he assured.