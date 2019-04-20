<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Chapter, has decried alleged political victimisation of its members by the state Media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Union members unanimously condemned the development in a communique issued at the end of its congress on Saturday in Sokoto.

The NUJ alleged that the state media organisation was carrying out rampant transfers of its members for voting the candidates of their choice during the 2019 General Elections in the state.

“We will not under any circumstance, accept such politically motivated victimisation of NUJ members; and it is totally condemnable.

“As such, we wish to categorically urge the state government to reverse its decision for the overall development of the state,” members said.

The State NUJ Chairman, Malam Isa Shuni, had during the meeting urged members not to compromise their profession with political activities.

“Before the general elections, we have issued so many statements for our members to always remain journalists, not political party members.

“So for those who openly became members of one political party or the other, they should blame themselves for the outcome; the union cannot do anything about such cases.

“But I want to assure you that the NUJ leadership in Sokoto State is doing everything possible to stop all forms of political victimisation of its members.

Shuni further appreciated the working journalists in Sokoto for their maturity and show of professionalism, before, during and after the 2019 General Elections in the state.

He urged members to always remain committed to the ethics of journalism and continue to support and contribute to the success of NUJ in the state.