Sokoto leaders: Bandits murdered 80 people in a single night

Elites of Sabon Birni Local Government Area under the auspices of Gobir Development Association have written President Muhammadu Buhari over the constant killings of their people by terrorists.

The letter came 24 hours after bandits had ambushed a vehicle conveying some seasonal migrants at Gidan Bawa Village in the local government, set it on fire and watched the passengers burn to death.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while condoling with the families of the victims said 23 passengers were confirmed dead by the combined security agencies.

The 23 victims were buried on Wednesday.

The leaders in the letter on Wednesday said they “felt scandalised, traumatised and demoralised by the constant butchering” of their people by the terrorist groups operating in three local governments in Sokoto East Senatorial Districts: Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo as well as Shinkafi Local Government in Zamfara.

The letter read, “The above communities are daily attacked by terrorists, the most popular bandit Bello Turji and his boys who operate with brazen impunity, killing, maiming, raping and destroying our people and their means of livelihood, for no apparent reason.

“Their impunity has become so brazen to the extent of imposing themselves as rulers and expropriating anything they fancy from the people including but not limited to cash taxes, food supply, drugs and sometimes their maidens.

“Your Excellency, we have earlier on written a similar complaint after a gory incident that occurred at Garki Village, 5 kilometres away from Sabo Birni, where over 80 people were gruesomely murdered in cold blood in a single night.

“At that time we were so awe strike that we hardly had time to bury the dead bodies when the murderous terrorists struck again in another village about 10 kilometres away from there, known as Dakwaro, followed in quick succession by Gajit, Lajinge, Tarah, Unguwar Lalle, Kurawa, Gangara, Garin Idi and virtually every village around the axis leaving behind in their trail blood, tears smoke, ashes and shouldered farmlands.”

The leaders promised to accord the security agencies all necessary assistance in discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, bandits loyal to Turji have vowed to stop villagers from deserting their communities because of the levy imposed on them, newsmen have gathered.

It was gathered that the constant attack on travellers along Sabon Birni-Isa-Shinkafi Road was part of their plan to prevent the exodus of the villagers.

Newsmen had reported how the bandits imposed levies on over 80 communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area last month.

A resident of Sabon Birni who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed how that road had been littered with burnt vehicles as a result of bandits’ attacks.

“There are over 10 burnt vehicles along that road. Some of the passengers were killed, some abducted and some sustained injuries,” the source said.