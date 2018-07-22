No fewer than 200 children of victims of bandits’ attack in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State have been immunised against polio.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Aliyu, made this known during a visit to the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Gandi district of the local government area.

He said the move became necessary so as to immunise the children against child killer diseases.

Aliyu stated that this was in addition to the safe delivery of babies by 18 women in the camps.

The permanent secretary pointed out that adequate health personnel have been deployed in the camps so as to cater for the victims.

“The state Ministry of Health have deployed medical personnel to the area to cater for the victims of recent bandits’ attack which led to the death of 40 people in Rabah council.

“I am happy to tell you that our staff have immunised 200 children, catered for pregnant women, while 18 women have delivered babies successfully,” he said.

He explained that some of the victims of the attack were currently receiving treatment at the state Specialist Hospital and Orthopaedic Hospital, Wamakko.

Aliyu commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the swift intervention in providing relief materials to the victims.

He also lauded the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission for coming to their aid.

About 5,000 persons, who were displaced as a result of bandits’ attacks in Tabbane village and three other communities are currently living in four different IDP camps in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.