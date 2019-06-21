<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following its resolve last week to be just and fair to all parties throughout its sittings, the Sokoto state 2019 Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal, sitting in the state capital, has fixed July 9th, 2019 for commencement of the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and the party, challenging the declaration of the PDP Candidate, Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the winner of the poll by INEC.

Tribunal Chairman, Justice Abbas Abdullahi, said the Court will conclude the pre-trial session today for the Counsels of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents to present their number of witnesses and issues for determination by the Court.

Dr Izinyon had earlier told the Court that he has sixty five witnesses, although he will call about thirty.

On his part, Counsel for INEC, G. D. Ding, said he has twelve witnesses to present before the Tribunal.

Accordingly, the Court will present the report of the Pre-trial session on Saturday, June 22, 2019, ahead of the commencement of the main trial on July 9, 2019.

But, the Justice Abdullahi reserved his ruling on a motion on notice filed by the Lead Counsel of the 2nd Respondent, Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal, Barrister Eze Duru, SAN, to the end of the proceedings.

However, the motion was seeking the striking of the main petition by the Court, which was vehemently objected to by the Lead Counsel of the Petitioners, Dr Alex Izinyon, SAN.

The Chairman also granted another prayer sought by Duru for an extension of time to file a reply to the Petitioners’ Affidavit and written addresses.

Meanwhile, the 2019 National and State Assemblies Elections Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Sokoto, has adjourned the case filed before it by the defeated candidate of the PDP in the February, 23, 2019, Senatorial election for Sokoto North Senatorial District Senator Ahmed Mohammed Maccido, to Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for continuation of hearing .

Maccido is challenging the declaration of the APC candidate, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, as winner of the election by INEC.