Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has warned the officials handling the disbursement of funds under the Sokoto State Government youths and women empowerment programme against shortchanging its beneficiaries

The governor issued this warning while flagging off the disbursement of 20,000 Naira each to one thousand men and women in Isa Local government.

Tambuwal explained that the monies being disbursed should not be tagged as a loan but Grant to assist the Beneficiaries to start small businesses.

He, therefore, warned that no beneficiary of the empowerment programme should be given less than twenty thousand Naira.

The Governor urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to utilize the monies provided to them judiciously as a start off capital for their small businesses.

Tambuwal thanked people of Isa local government for their support to his administration and urged them to maintain the tempo.

Governor Tambuwal also implored people of the area to always ensure that their children are immunised against diseases in addition to ensuring their enrollment into both Islamic and western education schools.