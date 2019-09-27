<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged his newly sworn-in Special Advisers to relate with members of the public on matters of development of the state.

The governor threw the challenge on Friday in his remarks shortly after administering the oath of office on the special Advisers at a ceremony held in the auditorium of Sokoto International Conference Center, kasarawa.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to execute laudable projects with a direct bearing to the lives of the common men across the state.

He further charged the advisers to always listen to the public with a view to knowing their yearnings and aspirations so as to advise the Government on how best to address them appropriately.

The governor while congratulating the Advisers on their well-deserved appointments, reminded them that the responsibility ahead of them is tasking but expressed confidence in their ability and capacity to discharge it successfully.

Tambuwal thanked people of the state for their sustained support and prayers to his administration and assured them that the government would not relent in its efforts of taking the state to a greater height.