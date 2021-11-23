Sokoto governor signs child protection bill into law

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has signed into law the Sokoto state Child Protection bill earlier passed by the state House of Assembly to enhance the conditions of children in the state.

He signed the law on Monday at an elaborate ceremony attended by the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, UNICEF’s Chief Field Officer in Sokoto, Mr Maulid Warfar, Plan International representative, and other dignitaries.

The governor noted that since the enactment of the Child Rights Act 2003 by the Federal Government led by President Olusegun Obasanjo, states were enjoined to domesticate the law which, however, become difficult to due to cultural lifestyle differences.

According to him, the law was among the major landmark achievements of his administration and commended the efforts of the key actors, in ensuring that it suited and conformed with the cultural and religious concerns of the states.

Tambuwal stressed that the state government, under his watch, would continue to live up to the expectations of the people, especially the protection of the lives of growing children and women.

According to him, Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law was also signed by his administration, which also manifested the government’s commitments to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), sexual abuse and related abnormalities of the society.

Meanwhile, he commended the State legislators for their patience, understanding and foresight on the processes of the law.

“We deployed legislative skills to ensure a harmonious working relationship with the legislature, as we have 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers against 14 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the house.

“Also, we have best Child Protection Law and VAPP, which we urge other states to emulate as they translate the concerns of people of the state, ” Tambuwal said.

He assured more government interventions, especially on survivors’ shelters and others needs identified in the progress report of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project in the state.

Thereafter, the governor commended Kallon for his efforts as a UN Representative that visited almost all the 36 states of the federation, within these trying times of security challenges.