Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said his administration is set to resuscitate the operations of the State Judicial Service Commission and the Law Reform Commission.

Tambuwal stated this while swearing-in the Acting Grand Khadi of the state and three new high court judges that would serve in the state Sharia Court of Appeal and State High Court.

The Acting Grand Khadi is Khadi Tambari Muhammad Yabo while the High Court Judges are: Muhammad Muhammad, Aliyu Garba Sifawa and Raliya Usman Muhammad.

The governor enumerated the names of those that will be nominated to serve as members of the State Judicial Service Commission as Abdullahi Maccido Ahmed, Abdulkadir Saidu Tambuwal and Abubakar Chika Sale.

Those nominated for appointment into the State Law Reform Commission are Justice Muhammad Haliru Binji, who is to serve as Chairman and A.Y Abubakar, Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Sokoto branch, who will serve as a member.

At the same function Gov. Tambuwal said that the appointments of the judges followed due process, and all those appointed were qualified legal representatives who merited their positions on the bench.

He said that judicial officers in the state had shown great determination to ensure effective service delivery.

According to him, the ongoing renovation of state high court is in top gear while the construction of high court divisions in Isa, Gwadabawa, and Tambuwal will be completed next year.

He also explained that the state Sharia Court of Appeal will also be renovated while sharia courts will be constructed where necessary.

Governor Tambuwal further maintained that training and retraining of all cadres of judicial officers, judges khadis, the magistrate would be maintained in order to keep them abreast with the judicial circle globally.

“I want to assure you and indeed the legislative arm of the government of our continued support and cooperation,” Tambuwal added

While congratulating them, Tambuwal expressed confidence that they would handle their new position of responsibilities with due dignity, integrity, and commitment.