Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has rejected the honorary degree offered to him by a Sudanese University on the ground of the insecurity in the country.

Nahda International University College (NIUC), Khartoum, Sudan, proposed to confer on the governor, who was attending the graduation ceremony of the 38 students of Sokoto who bagged degrees in Medicine among other related courses in the institution and Ibn Sina University.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tamuwal informed the management of the two universities that he would not accept the offer because of the prevailing security situation in Nigeria.





“I won’t be able to oblige your humble request because of the condition in which my country finds itself at this time,” he said.

“But you may wish to defer the conferment until a later date.

“For now, I have come to see my children and wards,” he told Prof Qaribullah Abbas, the Acting Dean of NIUC.

In his response, Prof. Qaribullah craved his indulgence to accept an Award of Excellence instead of the honorary degree.