Sokoto governor calls for increased investment in medical research to address viral diseases

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called for increased investment in medical and allied researches to boost local content in providing solutions to emerging diseases.

He made the call at the closing of the second scientific conference of the Association of Specialist Medical Doctors in Academics (ASMEDA) on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He emphasised the need for investment to find solutions to existing and emerging viral diseases responsible for an increased number of human mortality in the country.

Represented by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, the governor said that the impact of diseases on socioeconomic and human existence was enormous, stressing that medical researchers could proffer solutions to existing and emerging threats.

Tambuwal explained that the negative impact of COVID-19 on the national and global economy was responsible for the drawback many economies of the world were facing.

He described viral diseases as a bigger risk on human existence than the impact of war and other clashes. In his lecture, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim, who spoke on “The Impact of Coronavirus and Other Historical Viral Diseases”, emphasised the need for increased efforts in medical research.

He traced the origins of viral diseases and the negative impacts on all facets of human endeavours, saying “diseases have killed more persons and crippled more economies of the world than wars.

“Because of the established fact that Coronavirus like other viral diseases were traced to animals, the need for effective collaboration in thoughts and research between veterinary, animal scientists and human medical doctors has become necessary.”

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, Prof. Anas Sabir, had challenged medical doctors in academics to acquire the requisite skills for research and teaching in their quest to impact knowledge on the next generation of medical practitioners.

The President of ASMEDA, Dr Ayannuga Olugbenga, said the association was determined to improve medical research and to focus on solutions to existing and emerging challenges facing the country and beyond.

Newsmen report that the association inaugurated new executives that comprised Olugbenga as the National President, Dr Isyaku Mukhtar-Gwarzo as Vice President North, Dr Anioye John as Vice President South and Dr Jimoh AbdulGafar as Secretary-General. Other officials are Dr Aniah Julius as Financial Secretary and Dr Hudu Shuaib as Treasurer.

Newsmen also report that the association members conducted free medical outreach in some Sokoto rural communities and paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.